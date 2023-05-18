Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) Up Almost 33.25% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s traded shares stood at 0.7 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.71. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.07, to imply an increase of 10.31% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The SEEL share’s 52-week high remains $1.52, putting it -42.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.57. The company has a valuation of $120.51M, with an average of 0.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 505.90K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SEEL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) trade information

After registering a 10.31% upside in the latest session, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0600 this Wednesday, 05/17/23, jumping 10.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 23.39%, and 33.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 57.58%. Short interest in Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) saw shorts transact 6.53 million shares and set a 17.81 days time to cover.

SEEL Dividends

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 03 and August 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s Major holders

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 2.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.90% of the shares at 20.47% float percentage. In total, 19.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Gendell, Jeffrey L. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 5.07 million shares (or 4.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.37 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.02 million shares, or about 4.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $5.32 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.36 million shares. This is just over 2.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.56 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.48 million, or 1.21% of the shares, all valued at about 1.57 million.