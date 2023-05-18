SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: ICU) Have Dipped -85.61% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ICU)’s traded shares stood at 1.18 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.59, to imply a decrease of -12.68% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The ICU share’s 52-week high remains $22.00, putting it -3628.81% down since that peak but still an impressive -10.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.65. The company has a valuation of $9.62M, with an average of 0.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 120.89K shares over the past 3 months.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ICU) trade information

After registering a -12.68% downside in the last session, SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2186 this Wednesday, 05/17/23, dropping -12.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -49.57%, and -72.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -85.61%. Short interest in SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ICU) saw shorts transact 0.14 million shares and set a 2.7 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying an increase of 88.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ICU has been trading -747.46% off suggested target high and -747.46% from its likely low.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) estimates and forecasts

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $50k.

ICU Dividends

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation has its next earnings report out between August 14 and August 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ICU)’s Major holders

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation insiders hold 87.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.09% of the shares at 78.75% float percentage. In total, 10.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cohen & Co Financial Management, Llc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.62 million shares (or 4.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.16 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp with 0.25 million shares, or about 1.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.47 million.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 12590.0 shares. This is just over 0.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $37392.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3971.0, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about 11793.0.