SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) Could shrink By -16.63% Or More

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL)’s traded shares stood at 1.62 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.40. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $19.72, to imply an increase of 26.74% or $4.16 in intraday trading. The SCPL share’s 52-week high remains $19.28, putting it 2.23% up since that peak but still an impressive 46.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.60. The company has a valuation of $2.07B, with an average of 0.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 573.00K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for SciPlay Corporation (SCPL), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SCPL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.24.

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) trade information

After registering a 26.74% upside in the latest session, SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.87 this Wednesday, 05/17/23, jumping 26.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.36%, and 13.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.64%. Short interest in SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) saw shorts transact 0.67 million shares and set a 1.15 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.00, implying a decrease of -3.79% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $23.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SCPL has been trading -16.63% off suggested target high and 39.15% from its likely low.

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SciPlay Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) shares are 30.25% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 17.58% against 7.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 4.30% this quarter before jumping 20.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $178.13 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $177.67 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $160.1 million and $167.35 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11.30% before jumping 6.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 40.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 18.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17.16% annually.

SCPL Dividends

SciPlay Corporation has its next earnings report out between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SciPlay Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL)’s Major holders

SciPlay Corporation insiders hold 3.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.92% of the shares at 103.44% float percentage. In total, 99.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.92 million shares (or 9.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $37.86 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Antara Capital Lp with 1.49 million shares, or about 7.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $29.27 million.

We also have John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd holds roughly 1.18 million shares. This is just over 5.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $23.3 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.71 million, or 3.22% of the shares, all valued at about 13.89 million.