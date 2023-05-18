Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2023, The Stock Is Up 17.39% YTD

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)’s traded shares stood at 1.22 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.97. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.84, to imply an increase of 1.39% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The PK share’s 52-week high remains $19.25, putting it -39.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.70. The company has a valuation of $2.93B, with an average of 5.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.56 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give PK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.33.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) trade information

After registering a 1.39% upside in the latest session, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.88 this Wednesday, 05/17/23, jumping 1.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.59%, and 13.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.39%. Short interest in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) saw shorts transact 15.72 million shares and set a 5.72 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.27, implying an increase of 14.94% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PK has been trading -80.64% off suggested target high and 13.29% from its likely low.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) shares are 11.27% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 30.52% against -5.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -50.00% this quarter before jumping 26.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $715.2 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $670.68 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $695 million and $662 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.90% before jumping 1.30% in the following quarter.

PK Dividends

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 01 and August 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.60, with the share yield ticking at 4.40% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)’s Major holders

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. insiders hold 1.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.23% of the shares at 96.45% float percentage. In total, 95.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 33.14 million shares (or 15.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $409.59 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 30.21 million shares, or about 14.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $373.44 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 10.03 million shares. This is just over 4.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $147.52 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.01 million, or 3.16% of the shares, all valued at about 96.38 million.