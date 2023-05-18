Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)’s traded shares stood at 4.27 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.66, to imply a decrease of -0.80% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The HLN share’s 52-week high remains $9.05, putting it -4.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.59. The company has a valuation of $39.65B, with an average of 5.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.04 million shares over the past 3 months.

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) trade information

After registering a -0.80% downside in the last session, Haleon plc (HLN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.98 this Wednesday, 05/17/23, dropping -0.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.25%, and -1.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.25%. Short interest in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) saw shorts transact 15.76 million shares and set a 3.36 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.98, implying an increase of 3.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.02 and $10.28 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HLN has been trading -18.71% off suggested target high and 18.94% from its likely low.

Haleon plc (HLN) estimates and forecasts

HLN Dividends

Haleon plc has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Haleon plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0.12, with the share yield ticking at 1.39% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)’s Major holders

Haleon plc insiders hold 6.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.39% of the shares at 7.89% float percentage. In total, 7.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dodge & Cox Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 112.06 million shares (or 2.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $912.13 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 30.29 million shares, or about 0.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $246.58 million.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Haleon plc (HLN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 63.92 million shares. This is just over 1.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $511.35 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.5 million, or 0.18% of the shares, all valued at about 68.01 million.