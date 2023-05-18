Now Is The Time To Build A Position In CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY)

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY)’s traded shares stood at 1.8 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.22, to imply an increase of 4.57% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The CNEY share’s 52-week high remains $2.91, putting it -1222.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.17. The company has a valuation of $9.60M, with an average of 0.68 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 898.71K shares over the past 3 months.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) trade information

After registering a 4.57% upside in the last session, CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2310 this Wednesday, 05/17/23, jumping 4.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.46%, and 6.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -70.86%. Short interest in CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) saw shorts transact 0.64 million shares and set a 0.46 days time to cover.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) estimates and forecasts

CNEY Dividends

CN Energy Group. Inc. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CN Energy Group. Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY)’s Major holders

CN Energy Group. Inc. insiders hold 23.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.08% of the shares at 0.11% float percentage. In total, 0.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 4.05 million shares (or 17.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.85 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.25 million shares, or about 1.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $52567.0.

Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 8671.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2732.0