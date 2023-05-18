NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ: NN) Stock Has Gained 12.44% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN)’s traded shares stood at 0.47 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.35, to imply an increase of 2.62% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The NN share’s 52-week high remains $4.67, putting it -98.72% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.59. The company has a valuation of $247.92M, with an average of 0.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 330.16K shares over the past 3 months.

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) trade information

After registering a 2.62% upside in the latest session, NextNav Inc. (NN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.92 this Wednesday, 05/17/23, jumping 2.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.54%, and 12.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.80%. Short interest in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) saw shorts transact 3.6 million shares and set a 15.06 days time to cover.

NextNav Inc. (NN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NextNav Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. NextNav Inc. (NN) shares are -29.43% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -37.50% against 17.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -1,500.00% this quarter before jumping 27.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $990k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.01 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.42 million and $503k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -30.30% before jumping 100.80% in the following quarter.

NN Dividends

NextNav Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NextNav Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN)’s Major holders

NextNav Inc. insiders hold 45.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.75% of the shares at 101.66% float percentage. In total, 55.75% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fortress Investment Group LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 14.18 million shares (or 13.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $28.78 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is NEA Management Company, LLC with 8.19 million shares, or about 7.60% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $16.62 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NextNav Inc. (NN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.13 million shares. This is just over 1.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.23 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.34 million, or 1.25% of the shares, all valued at about 3.69 million.