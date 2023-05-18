New Relic Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) Wednesday – The Stock Is Down -1.56% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)’s traded shares stood at 1.17 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.87. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $84.68, to imply an increase of 1.01% or $0.84 in intraday trading. The NEWR share’s 52-week high remains $86.00, putting it -1.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $42.40. The company has a valuation of $5.71B, with an average of 0.64 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 546.65K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for New Relic Inc. (NEWR), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NEWR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.22.

New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) trade information

After registering a 1.01% upside in the latest session, New Relic Inc. (NEWR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 86.00 this Wednesday, 05/17/23, jumping 1.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.78%, and 15.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 50.02%. Short interest in New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) saw shorts transact 1.02 million shares and set a 2.12 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $81.31, implying a decrease of -4.14% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $65.00 and $100.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NEWR has been trading -18.09% off suggested target high and 23.24% from its likely low.

New Relic Inc. (NEWR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing New Relic Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. New Relic Inc. (NEWR) shares are 41.68% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 154.55% against 16.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 191.70% this quarter before jumping 192.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $241.1 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $251.15 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $205.75 million and $216.46 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 17.20% before jumping 16.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -26.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -22.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

NEWR Dividends

New Relic Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. New Relic Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)’s Major holders

New Relic Inc. insiders hold 10.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.31% of the shares at 96.84% float percentage. In total, 86.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 5.79 million shares (or 8.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $435.87 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HMI Capital Management, LP with 5.06 million shares, or about 7.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $380.89 million.

We also have Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the New Relic Inc. (NEWR) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. holds roughly 2.11 million shares. This is just over 3.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $128.83 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.67 million, or 2.42% of the shares, all valued at about 94.16 million.