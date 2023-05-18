Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Fell -3375.61% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN)’s traded shares stood at 56.11 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.23, to imply an increase of 0.82% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The MULN share’s 52-week high remains $42.75, putting it -3375.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.18. The company has a valuation of $205.71M, with an average of 25.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.36 million shares over the past 3 months.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) trade information

After registering a 0.82% upside in the last session, Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4900 this Wednesday, 05/17/23, jumping 0.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.51%, and -47.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -82.80%. Short interest in Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) saw shorts transact 17.35 million shares and set a 1.17 days time to cover.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 300.00% this quarter before jumping 146.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 100.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $37.3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $37.1 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $14.8 million and $19.41 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 152.00% before jumping 91.10% in the following quarter.

MULN Dividends

Mullen Automotive Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mullen Automotive Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN)’s Major holders

As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 3.3 million shares (or 0.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.83 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.95 million shares, or about 0.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $9.68 million.