MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) Expected To Grow By 0.45% Or More

MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)’s traded shares stood at 5.76 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.01. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.95, to imply an increase of 0.18% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The MGI share’s 52-week high remains $10.97, putting it -0.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.59. The company has a valuation of $1.07B, with an average of 5.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.31 million shares over the past 3 months.

MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) trade information

After registering a 0.18% upside in the last session, MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.97 this Wednesday, 05/17/23, jumping 0.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.18%, and 5.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.55%. Short interest in MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) saw shorts transact 20.65 million shares and set a 6.23 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.00, implying an increase of 0.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $11.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MGI has been trading -0.46% off suggested target high and -0.46% from its likely low.

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MoneyGram International Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) shares are 3.20% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 34.62% against 4.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 44.40% this quarter before jumping 45.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $353.66 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $349.47 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $329.6 million and $330.8 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7.30% before jumping 5.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 180.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 19.50% annually.

MGI Dividends

MoneyGram International Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 03 and August 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MoneyGram International Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)’s Major holders

MoneyGram International Inc. insiders hold 4.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.61% of the shares at 95.65% float percentage. In total, 91.61% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 7.19 million shares (or 7.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $78.76 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Nexpoint Asset Management, L.P. with 6.83 million shares, or about 6.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $74.84 million.

We also have Highland Fds I-NexPoint Merger Arbitrage Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Highland Fds I-NexPoint Merger Arbitrage Fund holds roughly 4.57 million shares. This is just over 4.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $50.02 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.62 million, or 2.72% of the shares, all valued at about 28.74 million.