Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD)’s -12.39-Percent Loss Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)’s traded shares stood at 1.91 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.69. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.82, to imply a decrease of -13.86% or -$2.06 in intraday trading. The LSPD share’s 52-week high remains $28.35, putting it -121.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.52. The company has a valuation of $3.08B, with an average of 0.97 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 811.48K shares over the past 3 months.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) trade information

After registering a -13.86% downside in the latest session, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.28 this Wednesday, 05/17/23, dropping -13.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.39%, and -7.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.37%. Short interest in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) saw shorts transact 4.57 million shares and set a 5.74 days time to cover.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lightspeed Commerce Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) shares are -26.04% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 45.95% against 17.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 80.00% this quarter before jumping 108.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 33.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $184.91 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $209.28 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $146.56 million and $173.88 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 26.20% before jumping 20.40% in the following quarter.

LSPD Dividends

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)’s Major holders

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. insiders hold 9.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.33% of the shares at 68.10% float percentage. In total, 61.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 24.29 million shares (or 16.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $368.66 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FIL LTD with 15.59 million shares, or about 10.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $236.62 million.

We also have Artisan International Small-Mid Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Artisan International Small-Mid Fund holds roughly 2.03 million shares. This is just over 1.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29.01 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.79 million, or 1.18% of the shares, all valued at about 32.39 million.