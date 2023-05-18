Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Has Recovered 32.35% So Far, But Another -4697.06% Loss Is Possible.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s traded shares stood at 1.08 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.68, to imply an increase of 1.52% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The JAGX share’s 52-week high remains $32.62, putting it -4697.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.46. The company has a valuation of $9.23M, with an average of 11.5 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.70 million shares over the past 3 months.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) trade information

After registering a 1.52% upside in the last session, Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2200 this Wednesday, 05/17/23, jumping 1.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.57%, and 11.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -89.57%. Short interest in Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) saw shorts transact 1.12 million shares and set a 0.6 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $150.00, implying an increase of 99.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $150.00 and $150.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JAGX has been trading -21958.82% off suggested target high and -21958.82% from its likely low.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Jaguar Health Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) shares are -93.55% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 54.28% against 13.40%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 175.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $3.26 million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.08 million and $2.62 million respectively in the corresponding quarters.

JAGX Dividends

Jaguar Health Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Jaguar Health Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s Major holders

Jaguar Health Inc. insiders hold 2.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.55% of the shares at 0.57% float percentage. In total, 0.55% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 79565.0 shares (or 0.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $49927.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Acadian Asset Management. LLC with 69346.0 shares, or about 0.50% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $43514.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 14382.0 shares. This is just over 0.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $93734.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11258.0, or 0.08% of the shares, all valued at about 21615.0.