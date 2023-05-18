It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) At $0.07.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s traded shares stood at 19.72 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.07, to imply a decrease of -20.57% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The PBTS share’s 52-week high remains $2.21, putting it -3057.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.05. The company has a valuation of $65.39M, with an average of 14.51 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 16.99 million shares over the past 3 months.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) trade information

After registering a -20.57% downside in the last session, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.0930 this Wednesday, 05/17/23, dropping -20.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.50%, and -22.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -30.31%. Short interest in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) saw shorts transact 11.55 million shares and set a 0.49 days time to cover.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) estimates and forecasts

PBTS Dividends

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s Major holders

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. insiders hold 31.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.35% of the shares at 0.50% float percentage. In total, 0.35% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Virtu Financial LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.27 million shares (or 0.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $25354.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS Group AG with 0.11 million shares, or about 0.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $10226.0.

Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 44173.0 shares. This is just over 0.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3745.0