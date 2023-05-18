Is Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) Expensive At $43.03? Check These Facts.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)’s traded shares stood at 5.71 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $43.03, to imply a decrease of -0.44% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The TECK share’s 52-week high remains $49.34, putting it -14.66% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $24.47. The company has a valuation of $22.07B, with an average of 4.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.49 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Teck Resources Limited (TECK), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TECK a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.11.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) trade information

After registering a -0.44% downside in the last session, Teck Resources Limited (TECK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 45.10 this Wednesday, 05/17/23, dropping -0.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.93%, and -10.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.94%. Short interest in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) saw shorts transact 13.5 million shares and set a 1.84 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $51.68, implying an increase of 16.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $44.04 and $58.72 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TECK has been trading -36.46% off suggested target high and -2.35% from its likely low.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Teck Resources Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Teck Resources Limited (TECK) shares are 27.78% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -26.32% against 8.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -53.90% this quarter before jumping 2.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -8.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $3.12 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.7 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.34 billion and $3.43 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -28.00% before jumping 7.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 11.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 32.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -8.18% annually.

TECK Dividends

Teck Resources Limited has its next earnings report out on July 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Teck Resources Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.37, with the share yield ticking at 0.85% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)’s Major holders

Teck Resources Limited insiders hold 0.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.93% of the shares at 76.14% float percentage. In total, 75.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dodge & Cox Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 27.69 million shares (or 5.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.01 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Royal Bank of Canada with 20.31 million shares, or about 4.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $741.43 million.

We also have Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Teck Resources Limited (TECK) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds roughly 19.44 million shares. This is just over 3.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $735.28 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.89 million, or 1.16% of the shares, all valued at about 254.91 million.