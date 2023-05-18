Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) Down Almost -14.47% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)’s traded shares stood at 1.23 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.89. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.16, to imply an increase of 6.35% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The HGEN share’s 52-week high remains $3.25, putting it -1931.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.09. The company has a valuation of $20.02M, with an average of 1.05 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.46 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for Humanigen Inc. (HGEN), translating to a mean rating of 3.50. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give HGEN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) trade information

After registering a 6.35% upside in the last session, Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1800 this Wednesday, 05/17/23, jumping 6.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.75%, and -14.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 32.50%. Short interest in Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) saw shorts transact 3.82 million shares and set a 2.71 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.33, implying an increase of 51.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.15 and $0.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HGEN has been trading -212.5% off suggested target high and 6.25% from its likely low.

Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 81.20% this quarter before jumping 86.00% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $221k. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.04 million and $1.04 million respectively in the corresponding quarters.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 35.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 80.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.50% annually.

HGEN Dividends

Humanigen Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 10 and August 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Humanigen Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)’s Major holders

Humanigen Inc. insiders hold 10.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.88% of the shares at 6.57% float percentage. In total, 5.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.03 million shares (or 0.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation with 0.88 million shares, or about 0.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.13 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.68 million shares. This is just over 0.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $82018.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.27 million, or 0.13% of the shares, all valued at about 40807.0.