How Much Is Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL)’s traded shares stood at 1.02 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.41, to imply an increase of 5.22% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The YELL share’s 52-week high remains $8.51, putting it -503.55% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.31. The company has a valuation of $76.46M, with an average of 0.8 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 836.75K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Yellow Corporation (YELL), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give YELL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.58.

Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) trade information

After registering a 5.22% upside in the last session, Yellow Corporation (YELL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4700 this Wednesday, 05/17/23, jumping 5.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.44%, and -24.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -43.82%. Short interest in Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) saw shorts transact 5.31 million shares and set a 6.99 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.33, implying an increase of 57.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.50 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, YELL has been trading -254.61% off suggested target high and -77.3% from its likely low.

Yellow Corporation (YELL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Yellow Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Yellow Corporation (YELL) shares are -61.26% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -609.52% against -7.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -150.40% this quarter before falling -677.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -9.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $1.25 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.23 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.42 billion and $1.36 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -11.90% before dropping -9.50% in the following quarter.

YELL Dividends

Yellow Corporation has its next earnings report out between August 01 and August 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Yellow Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL)’s Major holders

Yellow Corporation insiders hold 3.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.88% of the shares at 42.28% float percentage. In total, 40.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 2.66 million shares (or 5.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.41 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. with 2.52 million shares, or about 4.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $6.31 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Yellow Corporation (YELL) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.71 million shares. This is just over 3.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.28 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.74 million, or 1.42% of the shares, all valued at about 1.78 million.