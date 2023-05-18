How Much Is Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV)’s traded shares stood at 1.41 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.90, to imply a decrease of -3.74% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The CTV share’s 52-week high remains $5.47, putting it -507.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.75. The company has a valuation of $124.75M, with an average of 0.5 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 393.72K shares over the past 3 months.

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) trade information

After registering a -3.74% downside in the last session, Innovid Corp. (CTV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9900 this Wednesday, 05/17/23, dropping -3.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.16%, and -12.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -47.36%. Short interest in Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) saw shorts transact 1.93 million shares and set a 3.2 days time to cover.

Innovid Corp. (CTV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Innovid Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Innovid Corp. (CTV) shares are -69.90% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0.00% against 16.40%.

CTV Dividends

Innovid Corp. has its next earnings report out on May 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Innovid Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV)’s Major holders

Innovid Corp. insiders hold 14.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.83% of the shares at 63.88% float percentage. In total, 54.83% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SC Israel IV Genpar, Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 17.7 million shares (or 12.90% of shares), all amounting to roughly $30.26 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vintage Ventures Advisors Ltd. with 7.05 million shares, or about 5.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $9.94 million.

We also have Baron Global Advantage Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Innovid Corp. (CTV) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Baron Global Advantage Fund holds roughly 3.38 million shares. This is just over 2.48% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.77 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.58 million, or 1.90% of the shares, all valued at about 4.42 million.