GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ: GDC) -565.66% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC)’s traded shares stood at 8.94 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.20. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.61, to imply an increase of 4.42% or $0.28 in intraday trading. The GDC share’s 52-week high remains $44.00, putting it -565.66% down since that peak but still an impressive 72.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.80. The company has a valuation of $10.44M, with an average of 7.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.81 million shares over the past 3 months.

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) trade information

After registering a 4.42% upside in the last session, GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.49 this Wednesday, 05/17/23, jumping 4.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 31.41%, and 126.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 216.45%. Short interest in GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) saw shorts transact 20930.0 shares and set a 3.81 days time to cover.

GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) estimates and forecasts

GDC Dividends

GD Culture Group Limited has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GD Culture Group Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC)’s Major holders

GD Culture Group Limited insiders hold 43.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.13% of the shares at 7.25% float percentage. In total, 4.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by UBS Group AG. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 4312.0 shares (or 0.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11124.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) with 489.0 shares, or about 0.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $1261.0.

Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 590.0 shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2141.0