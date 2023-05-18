Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2023, The Stock Is Down -12.16% Year-To-Date

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s traded shares stood at 46.46 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.25, to imply an increase of 2.41% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The FFIE share’s 52-week high remains $7.85, putting it -3040.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.15. The company has a valuation of $153.94M, with an average of 102.08 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 62.65 million shares over the past 3 months.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

After registering a 2.41% upside in the last session, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2790 this Wednesday, 05/17/23, jumping 2.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 28.85%, and 1.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.16%. Short interest in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) saw shorts transact 142.53 million shares and set a 2.39 days time to cover.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 75.00% this quarter before jumping 75.00% for the next one.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $26.25 million.

FFIE Dividends

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 14 and August 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s Major holders

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. insiders hold 25.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.36% of the shares at 9.92% float percentage. In total, 7.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 34.93 million shares (or 3.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.37 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 25.17 million shares, or about 2.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $8.91 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6.15 million shares. This is just over 0.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.79 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.63 million, or 0.67% of the shares, all valued at about 2.46 million.