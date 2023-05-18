Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) Down -71.75% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s traded shares stood at 1.7 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.13. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.76, to imply an increase of 3.53% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The ESPR share’s 52-week high remains $8.87, putting it -403.98% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.12. The company has a valuation of $151.66M, with an average of 2.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.31 million shares over the past 3 months.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) trade information

After registering a 3.53% upside in the last session, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8400 this Wednesday, 05/17/23, jumping 3.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.55%, and 33.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -71.75%. Short interest in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) saw shorts transact 15.66 million shares and set a 6.1 days time to cover.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Esperion Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) shares are -76.34% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 38.35% against 13.40%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 12.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 62.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.90% annually.

ESPR Dividends

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 31 and August 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.