Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) Wednesday – Up 60.96% From The Lows, What Happens Next

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB)’s traded shares stood at 58.64 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.48. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.33, to imply an increase of 119.08% or $1.81 in intraday trading. The ENVB share’s 52-week high remains $18.50, putting it -455.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.30. The company has a valuation of $3.66M, with an average of 22080.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 32.72K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Enveric Biosciences Inc. (ENVB), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ENVB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) trade information

After registering a 119.08% upside in the latest session, Enveric Biosciences Inc. (ENVB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.1100 this Wednesday, 05/17/23, jumping 119.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 99.45%, and 82.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 60.10%. Short interest in Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) saw shorts transact 32509.999999999996 shares and set a 0.54 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.00, implying an increase of 52.43% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ENVB has been trading -110.21% off suggested target high and -110.21% from its likely low.

ENVB Dividends

Enveric Biosciences Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 10 and August 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Enveric Biosciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB)’s Major holders

Enveric Biosciences Inc. insiders hold 12.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.42% of the shares at 9.64% float percentage. In total, 8.42% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AdvisorShares Investments, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.14 million shares (or 6.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.48 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 29578.0 shares, or about 1.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $99382.0.

We also have AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Enveric Biosciences Inc. (ENVB) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF holds roughly 0.14 million shares. This is just over 6.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.48 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 14425.0, or 0.69% of the shares, all valued at about 48467.0.