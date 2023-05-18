Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) Has Fallen -1363.89% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)’s traded shares stood at 2.61 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.99. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.36, to imply an increase of 11.40% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The DBD share’s 52-week high remains $5.27, putting it -1363.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.32. The company has a valuation of $31.74M, with an average of 3.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.79 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give DBD a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.05.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) trade information

After registering a 11.40% upside in the last session, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3987 this Wednesday, 05/17/23, jumping 11.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.40%, and -57.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -74.54%. Short interest in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) saw shorts transact 16.82 million shares and set a 5.69 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.75, implying an increase of 52.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.50 and $1.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DBD has been trading -177.78% off suggested target high and -38.89% from its likely low.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) shares are -86.36% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 67.92% against 13.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -86.80% this quarter before jumping 250.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $920.75 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $960.91 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $851.7 million and $843.46 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.10% before jumping 13.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -29.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -631.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.00% annually.

DBD Dividends

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated has its next earnings report out between July 31 and August 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.