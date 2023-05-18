DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) Dropped -21.77% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT)’s traded shares stood at 1.58 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.21. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.91, to imply a decrease of -2.83% or -$0.23 in intraday trading. The DHT share’s 52-week high remains $12.13, putting it -53.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.34. The company has a valuation of $1.36B, with an average of 3.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.32 million shares over the past 3 months.

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) trade information

After registering a -2.83% downside in the latest session, DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.85 this Wednesday, 05/17/23, dropping -2.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.60%, and -23.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.93%. Short interest in DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) saw shorts transact 5.24 million shares and set a 2.34 days time to cover.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing DHT Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) shares are -21.77% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 275.86% against -18.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 483.30% this quarter before jumping 250.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 48.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $110.84 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $77.06 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $54.05 million and $60.43 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 105.10% before jumping 27.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 47.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 647.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.00% annually.

DHT Dividends

DHT Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 08 and August 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DHT Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.92, with the share yield ticking at 11.30% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT)’s Major holders

DHT Holdings Inc. insiders hold 16.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.59% of the shares at 81.17% float percentage. In total, 67.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 21.05 million shares (or 12.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $227.57 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 13.19 million shares, or about 8.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $142.59 million.

We also have Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund and Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund holds roughly 6.76 million shares. This is just over 4.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $78.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.84 million, or 3.59% of the shares, all valued at about 67.61 million.