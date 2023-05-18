China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) Could Expand By 99.02 Percent Or More

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD)’s traded shares stood at 7.71 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.82, to imply an increase of 16.70% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The CJJD share’s 52-week high remains $9.65, putting it -1076.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.61. The company has a valuation of $17.33M, with an average of 3.02 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.88 million shares over the past 3 months.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) trade information

After registering a 16.70% upside in the last session, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8860 this Wednesday, 05/17/23, jumping 16.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.23%, and 21.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -77.12%. Short interest in China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) saw shorts transact 0.73 million shares and set a 0.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $84.00, implying an increase of 99.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $84.00 and $84.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CJJD has been trading -10143.9% off suggested target high and -10143.9% from its likely low.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $145.4 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2014, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $145.4 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 61.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.00% annually.

CJJD Dividends

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. has its next earnings report out on February 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD)’s Major holders

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. insiders hold 7.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.51% of the shares at 2.70% float percentage. In total, 2.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by HHLR Advisors, LTD. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.4 million shares (or 2.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.81 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 67999.0 shares, or about 0.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.3 million.

Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 3930.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29317.0