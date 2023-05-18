Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS): Is This The Time To Buy?

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)’s traded shares stood at 6.32 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.57. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.07, to imply a decrease of -11.59% or -$2.37 in intraday trading. The GOOS share’s 52-week high remains $24.73, putting it -36.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.51. The company has a valuation of $2.89B, with an average of 1.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.16 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS), translating to a mean rating of 3.20. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give GOOS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.05.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) trade information

After registering a -11.59% downside in the latest session, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 22.65 this Wednesday, 05/17/23, dropping -11.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.07%, and -2.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.46%. Short interest in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) saw shorts transact 14.59 million shares and set a 16.1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.19, implying an increase of 10.5% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $30.53 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GOOS has been trading -68.95% off suggested target high and 44.66% from its likely low.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Canada Goose Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) shares are -4.34% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -11.49% against -0.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 66.70% this quarter before falling -19.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $189.84 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $55.62 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $167.33 million and $52.43 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 13.50% before jumping 6.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 32.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 37.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.70% annually.

GOOS Dividends

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)’s Major holders

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. insiders hold 0.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.27% of the shares at 98.78% float percentage. In total, 98.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 7.29 million shares (or 13.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $140.31 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with 4.22 million shares, or about 7.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $81.19 million.

We also have Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Advantage Port and Trust for Advised Port-Opportunity Trust as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Advantage Port holds roughly 4.34 million shares. This is just over 8.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $77.26 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.1 million, or 3.95% of the shares, all valued at about 40.42 million.