Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)’s traded shares stood at 1.22 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.07. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $217.20, to imply an increase of 6.39% or $13.05 in intraday trading. The CDNS share’s 52-week high remains $217.67, putting it -0.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $135.47. The company has a valuation of $55.75B, with an average of 1.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.74 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CDNS a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.18.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) trade information

After registering a 6.39% upside in the latest session, Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 215.34 this Wednesday, 05/17/23, jumping 6.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.81%, and 1.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 35.21%. Short interest in Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) saw shorts transact 3.39 million shares and set a 2.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $226.25, implying an increase of 4.0% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $210.00 and $240.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CDNS has been trading -10.5% off suggested target high and 3.31% from its likely low.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cadence Design Systems Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) shares are 28.72% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 17.10% against 12.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 9.30% this quarter before jumping 17.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $976.17 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.01 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $857.52 million and $902.55 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 13.80% before jumping 12.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 51.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 23.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17.54% annually.

CDNS Dividends

Cadence Design Systems Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 24 and July 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cadence Design Systems Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)’s Major holders

Cadence Design Systems Inc. insiders hold 0.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.75% of the shares at 92.63% float percentage. In total, 91.75% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 32.71 million shares (or 12.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.87 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 28.29 million shares, or about 10.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $5.94 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 8.34 million shares. This is just over 3.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.34 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.39 million, or 2.34% of the shares, all valued at about 1.03 billion.