Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Surging 5.20% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)’s traded shares stood at 2.88 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.33. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $65.79, to imply a decrease of -12.05% or -$9.01 in intraday trading. The BOOT share’s 52-week high remains $89.20, putting it -35.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $50.20. The company has a valuation of $2.24B, with an average of 0.78 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 628.98K shares over the past 3 months.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) trade information

After registering a -12.05% downside in the latest session, Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 75.29 this Wednesday, 05/17/23, dropping -12.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.81%, and -9.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.23%. Short interest in Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) saw shorts transact 3.21 million shares and set a 5.25 days time to cover.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Boot Barn Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) shares are 5.20% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 4.27% against -0.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -9.30% this quarter before jumping 0.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $388.22 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $381.71 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $365.86 million and $343 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.10% before jumping 11.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 64.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 214.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.20% annually.

BOOT Dividends

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 25 and July 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Boot Barn Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)’s Major holders

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. insiders hold 0.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 111.47% of the shares at 112.12% float percentage. In total, 111.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 4.63 million shares (or 15.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $354.75 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.73 million shares, or about 9.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $209.43 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2.26 million shares. This is just over 7.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $175.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.9 million, or 3.02% of the shares, all valued at about 56.31 million.