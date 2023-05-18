BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) Could Increase In Price By -252.35% Or More

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM)’s traded shares stood at 1.02 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.40. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.49, to imply an increase of 9.56% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The company has a valuation of $97.30M, with an average of 0.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 325.00K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BSGM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) trade information

After registering a 9.56% upside in the last session, BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5800 this Wednesday, 05/17/23, jumping 9.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.03%, and 18.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 254.76%. Short interest in BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) saw shorts transact 1.92 million shares and set a 8.22 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.63, implying an increase of 58.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $5.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BSGM has been trading -252.35% off suggested target high and -34.23% from its likely low.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 54.50% this quarter before jumping 40.00% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $5k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $230k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8k and $8k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -37.50% before jumping 2,775.00% in the following quarter.

BSGM Dividends

BioSig Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BioSig Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM)’s Major holders

BioSig Technologies Inc. insiders hold 18.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.06% of the shares at 9.85% float percentage. In total, 8.06% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.42 million shares (or 7.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.62 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Advisor Resource Council with 0.92 million shares, or about 4.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $1.05 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.56 million shares. This is just over 2.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.4 million, or 2.05% of the shares, all valued at about 0.17 million.