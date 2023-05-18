Avalo Therapeutics Inc. At $3.13: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX)’s traded shares stood at 0.52 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.63. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.13, to imply an increase of 12.19% or $0.34 in intraday trading. The AVTX share’s 52-week high remains $7.41, putting it -136.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.41. The company has a valuation of $35.96M, with an average of 19210.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 28.90K shares over the past 3 months.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) trade information

After registering a 12.19% upside in the latest session, Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.10 this Wednesday, 05/17/23, jumping 12.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 30.42%, and 6.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.90%. Short interest in Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) saw shorts transact 37440.0 shares and set a 0.79 days time to cover.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Avalo Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) shares are -46.03% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 29.12% against 13.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 48.60% this quarter before falling -326.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -91.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $330k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $330k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.03 million and $1.08 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -68.10% before dropping -69.40% in the following quarter.

AVTX Dividends

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 02 and August 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Avalo Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX)’s Major holders

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 11.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.56% of the shares at 63.99% float percentage. In total, 56.56% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 4.42 million shares (or 33.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.73 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is VR Adviser, LLC with 1.0 million shares, or about 7.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $1.75 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.12 million shares. This is just over 0.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.6 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 72041.0, or 0.55% of the shares, all valued at about 0.36 million.