At Current Prices, Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) Worth A Patient Look?

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)’s traded shares stood at 1.32 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.79. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $25.64, to imply an increase of 1.18% or $0.3 in intraday trading. The LTHM share’s 52-week high remains $36.38, putting it -41.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.26. The company has a valuation of $4.57B, with an average of 4.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.20 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Livent Corporation (LTHM), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LTHM a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.47.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) trade information

After registering a 1.18% upside in the latest session, Livent Corporation (LTHM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 25.81 this Wednesday, 05/17/23, jumping 1.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.08%, and 12.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 29.04%. Short interest in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) saw shorts transact 29.1 million shares and set a 9.26 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $32.21, implying an increase of 20.4% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $23.00 and $45.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LTHM has been trading -75.51% off suggested target high and 10.3% from its likely low.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Livent Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Livent Corporation (LTHM) shares are -14.59% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 43.57% against 8.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 27.00% this quarter before jumping 17.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 32.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $250.95 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $285.81 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $218.7 million and $251.92 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.70% before jumping 13.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 29.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 43.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.00% annually.

LTHM Dividends

Livent Corporation has its next earnings report out between July 31 and August 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Livent Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)’s Major holders

Livent Corporation insiders hold 0.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.29% of the shares at 99.00% float percentage. In total, 98.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 28.28 million shares (or 15.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $727.88 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 20.07 million shares, or about 11.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $516.54 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Livent Corporation (LTHM) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 13.55 million shares. This is just over 7.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $348.68 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.44 million, or 3.03% of the shares, all valued at about 139.99 million.