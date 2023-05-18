Arconic Corporation (NYSE: ARNC) Has Advanced 1.30% In 2023; Is The Share Price Attractive Enough At $26.00?

Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC)’s traded shares stood at 0.96 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $28.90, to imply an increase of 0.17% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The ARNC share’s 52-week high remains $31.24, putting it -8.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.33. The company has a valuation of $2.91B, with an average of 7.5 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.41 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Arconic Corporation (ARNC), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ARNC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC) trade information

After registering a 0.17% upside in the latest session, Arconic Corporation (ARNC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 29.08 this Wednesday, 05/17/23, jumping 0.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.41%, and 12.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 36.58%. Short interest in Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC) saw shorts transact 1.88 million shares and set a 1.47 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.50, implying a decrease of -22.98% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $21.00 and $26.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ARNC has been trading 10.03% off suggested target high and 27.34% from its likely low.

Arconic Corporation (ARNC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Arconic Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Arconic Corporation (ARNC) shares are 42.22% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -0.66% against -22.00%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -23.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 51.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.66% annually.

ARNC Dividends

Arconic Corporation has its next earnings report out between July 31 and August 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Arconic Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.