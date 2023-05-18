Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) Wednesday – The Stock Is Down -87.71% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX)’s traded shares stood at 2.3 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.94, to imply an increase of 4.95% or $0.28 in intraday trading. The APYX share’s 52-week high remains $11.15, putting it -87.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 77.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.31. The company has a valuation of $171.78M, with an average of 0.66 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 193.91K shares over the past 3 months.

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) trade information

After registering a 4.95% upside in the last session, Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.14 this Wednesday, 05/17/23, jumping 4.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 70.69%, and 98.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 153.85%. Short interest in Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) saw shorts transact 4.87 million shares and set a 38.47 days time to cover.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.67, implying an increase of 10.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APYX has been trading -68.35% off suggested target high and 32.66% from its likely low.

Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Apyx Medical Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) shares are 231.84% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 38.81% against 20.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 50.00% this quarter before jumping 35.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 33.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $13.83 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15.34 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $10.29 million and $12.01 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 34.40% before jumping 27.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -8.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -52.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

APYX Dividends

Apyx Medical Corporation has its next earnings report out between August 09 and August 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Apyx Medical Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX)’s Major holders

Apyx Medical Corporation insiders hold 12.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.32% of the shares at 64.53% float percentage. In total, 56.32% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Archon Capital Management LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 3.45 million shares (or 9.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.94 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is RTW Investments LP with 3.4 million shares, or about 9.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $9.79 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and RENN Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.95 million shares. This is just over 2.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.21 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.61 million, or 1.78% of the shares, all valued at about 1.44 million.