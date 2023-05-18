Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) Has Dropped -5.16% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM)’s traded shares stood at 23.17 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.41. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.57, to imply an increase of 24.76% or $0.51 in intraday trading. The ALIM share’s 52-week high remains $7.92, putting it -208.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.30. The company has a valuation of $15.76M, with an average of 20210.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 24.10K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ALIM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.26.

Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) trade information

After registering a 24.76% upside in the latest session, Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.20 this Wednesday, 05/17/23, jumping 24.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 53.09%, and 23.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.16%. Short interest in Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) saw shorts transact 27180.0 shares and set a 1.56 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.50, implying an increase of 69.76% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $9.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ALIM has been trading -250.19% off suggested target high and -211.28% from its likely low.

Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Alimera Sciences Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) shares are -45.20% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 54.05% against 11.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 42.20% this quarter before jumping 81.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $15.15 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15.8 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $14.6 million and $13.6 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.70% before jumping 16.20% in the following quarter.

ALIM Dividends

Alimera Sciences Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Alimera Sciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM)’s Major holders

Alimera Sciences Inc. insiders hold 19.40% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.60% of the shares at 35.48% float percentage. In total, 28.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.67 million shares (or 9.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.4 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Caligan Partners, LP with 0.48 million shares, or about 6.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $1.01 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 87148.0 shares. This is just over 1.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 53735.0, or 0.74% of the shares, all valued at about 0.15 million.