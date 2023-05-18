Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQN): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)’s traded shares stood at 4.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.57, to imply an increase of 1.18% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The AQN share’s 52-week high remains $14.85, putting it -73.28% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.41. The company has a valuation of $7.97B, with an average of 4.02 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.43 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give AQN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.12.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) trade information

After registering a 1.18% upside in the last session, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.14 this Wednesday, 05/17/23, jumping 1.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.14%, and 6.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 31.44%. Short interest in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) saw shorts transact 26.3 million shares and set a 3.86 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.33, implying an increase of 8.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $10.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AQN has been trading -22.52% off suggested target high and 18.32% from its likely low.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) shares are 7.53% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -15.94% against 1.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -25.00% this quarter before jumping 18.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $651.83 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $664.16 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $624.3 million and $594.76 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.40% before jumping 11.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -22.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -180.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.90% annually.

AQN Dividends

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has its next earnings report out between August 09 and August 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.59, with the share yield ticking at 6.84% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)’s Major holders

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. insiders hold 0.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 48.32% of the shares at 48.35% float percentage. In total, 48.32% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bank of Montreal/Can/. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 38.14 million shares (or 5.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $248.69 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. with 31.34 million shares, or about 4.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $263.26 million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Intl Div Achievers as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2023, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx holds roughly 8.92 million shares. This is just over 1.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $65.08 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.26 million, or 0.76% of the shares, all valued at about 44.19 million.