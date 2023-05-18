After This Week’s 6.36% Gain In Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY), We Just Learned Something New

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY)’s traded shares stood at 0.76 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.06. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $99.14, to imply an increase of 4.01% or $3.82 in intraday trading. The SONY share’s 52-week high remains $95.89, putting it 3.28% up since that peak but still an impressive 37.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $61.72. The company has a valuation of $118.65B, with an average of 0.69 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 796.13K shares over the past 3 months.

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY) trade information

After registering a 4.01% upside in the latest session, Sony Group Corporation (SONY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 99.15 this Wednesday, 05/17/23, jumping 4.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.36%, and 8.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 29.97%. Short interest in Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY) saw shorts transact 1.5 million shares and set a 1.74 days time to cover.

Sony Group Corporation (SONY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sony Group Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sony Group Corporation (SONY) shares are 19.91% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 8.62% against -5.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -28.60% this quarter before falling -22.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -2.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $21.64 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $18.92 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $19.45 billion and $18.04 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11.30% before jumping 4.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 14.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 7.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.90% annually.

SONY Dividends

Sony Group Corporation has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sony Group Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.53, with the share yield ticking at 0.55% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY)’s Major holders

Sony Group Corporation insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.93% of the shares at 7.93% float percentage. In total, 7.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Primecap Management Company. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 24.02 million shares (or 1.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.38 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Aristotle Capital Management, LLC with 11.8 million shares, or about 0.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $1.17 billion.

We also have Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard/Windsor II as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sony Group Corporation (SONY) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard/Primecap Fund holds roughly 13.79 million shares. This is just over 1.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.36 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.96 million, or 0.23% of the shares, all valued at about 292.59 million.