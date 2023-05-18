After Sinking 17.24% During Past Week, Is Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ: CNDT) Still A Buy?

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)’s traded shares stood at 1.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.79. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.40, to imply an increase of 7.94% or $0.25 in intraday trading. The CNDT share’s 52-week high remains $5.57, putting it -63.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.69. The company has a valuation of $745.25M, with an average of 1.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.06 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Conduent Incorporated (CNDT), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CNDT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.05.

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) trade information

After registering a 7.94% upside in the last session, Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.44 this Wednesday, 05/17/23, jumping 7.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.24%, and 0.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.05%. Short interest in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) saw shorts transact 2.46 million shares and set a 3.15 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.40, implying an increase of 37.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.40 and $5.40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CNDT has been trading -58.82% off suggested target high and -58.82% from its likely low.

Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 66.70% this quarter before falling -22.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -2.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $900 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $960 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $928 million and $978 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -3.00% before dropping -1.80% in the following quarter.

CNDT Dividends

Conduent Incorporated has its next earnings report out between July 31 and August 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Conduent Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)’s Major holders

Conduent Incorporated insiders hold 5.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.38% of the shares at 84.07% float percentage. In total, 79.38% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Icahn Carl C. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 38.15 million shares (or 18.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $130.85 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 18.49 million shares, or about 8.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $63.43 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 5.55 million shares. This is just over 2.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $22.49 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.99 million, or 2.36% of the shares, all valued at about 20.23 million.