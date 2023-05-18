After A Decline Of -289.29% From The High, Can Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) Recover Quickly?

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s traded shares stood at 4.7 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.56, to imply an increase of 1.94% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The SKLZ share’s 52-week high remains $2.18, putting it -289.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.45. The company has a valuation of $241.67M, with an average of 5.09 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.88 million shares over the past 3 months.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) trade information

After registering a 1.94% upside in the last session, Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5922 this Wednesday, 05/17/23, jumping 1.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.61%, and -23.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.10%. Short interest in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) saw shorts transact 40.27 million shares and set a 5.9 days time to cover.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Skillz Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) shares are -51.07% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 46.43% against 7.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 60.00% this quarter before jumping 68.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -33.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $43.91 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $43.82 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $73.33 million and $51.17 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -40.10% before dropping -14.40% in the following quarter.

SKLZ Dividends

Skillz Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 01 and August 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Skillz Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s Major holders

Skillz Inc. insiders hold 17.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.83% of the shares at 55.66% float percentage. In total, 45.83% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 22.91 million shares (or 6.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.59 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 21.88 million shares, or about 6.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $12.98 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 7.11 million shares. This is just over 2.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.45 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.51 million, or 1.27% of the shares, all valued at about 2.28 million.