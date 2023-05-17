Why To Invest In Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HMPT) Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.55 million Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.27 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $314.19M. HMPT’s last price was a discount, traded about -104.85% off its 52-week high of $4.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.99, which suggests the last value was 56.39% up since then. When we look at Home Point Capital Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 107.21K.

Analysts gave the Home Point Capital Inc. (HMPT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended HMPT as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Home Point Capital Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) trade information

The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 65.69%, with the 5-day performance at 24.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) is 32.75% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.20, meaning bulls need a downside of -3.18% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HMPT’s forecast low is $2.00 with $2.35 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -3.52% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.89% for it to hit the projected low.

Home Point Capital Inc. (HMPT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Home Point Capital Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 27.53% over the past 6 months, a 92.70% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -37.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Home Point Capital Inc. will rise 75.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 95.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -28.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $41.01 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Home Point Capital Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $50.4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $70 million and $8.3 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -41.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 507.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for Home Point Capital Inc. earnings to decrease by -199.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.00% per year.

HMPT Dividends

Home Point Capital Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 09 and August 14. The 7.05% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.16. It is important to note, however, that the 7.05% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.33% of Home Point Capital Inc. shares while 93.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.99%. There are 93.73% institutions holding the Home Point Capital Inc. stock share, with Stone Point Capital Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 92.30% of the shares, roughly 127.77 million HMPT shares worth $246.6 million.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.56% or 0.78 million shares worth $1.5 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund and Bridgeway Fds Inc.-Omni Tax Managed Small Cap Value Fund. With 0.51 million shares estimated at $0.7 million under it, the former controlled 0.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Fds Inc.-Omni Tax Managed Small Cap Value Fund held about 0.24% of the shares, roughly 0.34 million shares worth around $0.46 million.