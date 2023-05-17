Why Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2023

In the last trading session, 5.29 million Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.40 changed hands at $0.07 or 22.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $119.45M. SOND’s last price was a discount, traded about -592.5% off its 52-week high of $2.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.27, which suggests the last value was 32.5% up since then. When we look at Sonder Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.22 million.

Analysts gave the Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SOND as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sonder Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) trade information

Instantly SOND was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.43%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5200 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 added 22.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -67.74%, with the 5-day performance at -3.43% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) is -24.64% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 78.14% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SOND’s forecast low is $1.50 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -400.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -275.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sonder Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -80.39% over the past 6 months, a -20.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sonder Holdings Inc. will rise 58.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 63.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 34.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $163.23 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Sonder Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $167.47 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $121.32 million and $124.53 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 34.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 34.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for Sonder Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 40.80%.

SOND Dividends

Sonder Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 10.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.46% of Sonder Holdings Inc. shares while 57.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.49%. There are 57.36% institutions holding the Sonder Holdings Inc. stock share, with Atreides Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 9.24% of the shares, roughly 20.25 million SOND shares worth $25.11 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.62% or 10.14 million shares worth $7.68 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.66 million shares estimated at $5.83 million under it, the former controlled 2.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.55% of the shares, roughly 5.6 million shares worth around $6.94 million.