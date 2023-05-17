Why Investors Should Stick to Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Stock in 2023

In the latest trading session, 2.33 million Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.04. With the company’s most recent per share price at $109.71 changing hands around $6.66 or 6.47% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.90B. WYNN’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.43% off its 52-week high of $117.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $50.20, which suggests the last value was 54.24% up since then. When we look at Wynn Resorts Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.41 million.

Analysts gave the Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended WYNN as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Wynn Resorts Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.37.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) trade information

Instantly WYNN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.60%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 110.68 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 added 6.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 33.04%, with the 5-day performance at -1.60% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) is -2.17% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.35 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $129.11, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.03% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WYNN’s forecast low is $78.00 with $150.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -36.72% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 28.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Wynn Resorts Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 40.53% over the past 6 months, a 131.32% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Wynn Resorts Limited will rise 145.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 137.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 63.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.5 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Wynn Resorts Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $1.54 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $908.83 million and $889.72 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 64.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 72.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Wynn Resorts Limited earnings to increase by 43.90%.

WYNN Dividends

Wynn Resorts Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 11. The 0.97% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 0.97% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.17% of Wynn Resorts Limited shares while 70.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.38%. There are 70.73% institutions holding the Wynn Resorts Limited stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 9.92% of the shares, roughly 11.29 million WYNN shares worth $1.24 billion.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.98% or 6.81 million shares worth $746.73 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. With 5.2 million shares estimated at $570.15 million under it, the former controlled 4.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. held about 3.08% of the shares, roughly 3.51 million shares worth around $384.34 million.