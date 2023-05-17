Why Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2023

In the latest trading session, 0.95 million Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $0.45 changing hands around $0.0 or 0.89% at last look, the market valuation stands at $81.98M. GROVâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -2677.78% off its 52-week high of $12.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.18, which suggests the last value was 60.0% up since then. When we look at Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 650.45K.

Analysts gave the Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GROV as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) trade information

Instantly GROV is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5200 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 added 0.89% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.18%, with the 5-day performance at -1.72% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) is -9.97% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 70.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GROVâ€™s forecast low is $1.00 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -344.44% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -122.22% for it to hit the projected low.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -16.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $63.49 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $65.95 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $77.73 million and $77.73 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -18.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -15.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 40.90%.

GROV Dividends

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 11.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.83% of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. shares while 27.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.26%. There are 27.23% institutions holding the Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. stock share, with NVP Associates, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 11.42% of the shares, roughly 14.72 million GROV shares worth $6.45 million.

Sculptor Capital Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.64% or 8.56 million shares worth $3.41 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.52 million shares estimated at $0.21 million under it, the former controlled 0.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.26% of the shares, roughly 0.33 million shares worth around $0.14 million.