Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the latest trading session, 0.91 million Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.68. With the company’s most recent per share price at $36.77 changing hands around $0.16 or 0.44% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.52B. WDC’s current price is a discount, trading about -71.34% off its 52-week high of $63.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $29.73, which suggests the last value was 19.15% up since then. When we look at Western Digital Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.93 million.

Analysts gave the Western Digital Corporation (WDC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended WDC as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Western Digital Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $GD Culture Group Limited.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) trade information

Instantly WDC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 37.30 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 added 0.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.55%, with the 5-day performance at 11.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) is 2.94% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.06 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.90, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.11% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WDC’s forecast low is $31.00 with $60.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -63.18% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Western Digital Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -7.15% over the past 6 months, a -138.20% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Western Digital Corporation earnings to increase by 78.70%.

WDC Dividends

Western Digital Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 03 and August 07.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.29% of Western Digital Corporation shares while 88.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.56%. There are 88.30% institutions holding the Western Digital Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 11.79% of the shares, roughly 37.72 million WDC shares worth $1.42 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.90% or 25.29 million shares worth $952.68 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 9.68 million shares estimated at $305.25 million under it, the former controlled 3.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.31% of the shares, roughly 7.39 million shares worth around $233.04 million.