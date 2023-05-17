VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the latest trading session, 1.11 million VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.97. With the company’s most recent per share price at $31.50 changing hands around $0.4 or 1.29% at last look, the market valuation stands at $31.25B. VICI’s current price is a discount, trading about -13.3% off its 52-week high of $35.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $27.75, which suggests the last value was 11.9% up since then. When we look at VICI Properties Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.82 million.

Analysts gave the VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended VICI as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. VICI Properties Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.61.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) trade information

Instantly VICI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.23%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 32.40 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 added 1.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.78%, with the 5-day performance at -3.23% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) is -3.91% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.29% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VICI’s forecast low is $32.00 with $43.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -36.51% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1.59% for it to hit the projected low.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the VICI Properties Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -0.47% over the past 6 months, a 10.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -5.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for VICI Properties Inc. will rise 1,116.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 79.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 35.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $884.45 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that VICI Properties Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $887.45 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $662.62 million and $751.54 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 33.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 48.40%. The 2023 estimates are for VICI Properties Inc. earnings to decrease by -27.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.10% per year.

VICI Dividends

VICI Properties Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 25 and July 31. The 5.02% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.56. It is important to note, however, that the 5.02% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.42% of VICI Properties Inc. shares while 98.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.95%. There are 98.54% institutions holding the VICI Properties Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 14.62% of the shares, roughly 146.78 million VICI shares worth $4.79 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.95% or 99.92 million shares worth $3.26 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Capital Income Builder, Inc. and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. With 48.54 million shares estimated at $1.58 billion under it, the former controlled 4.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held about 3.74% of the shares, roughly 37.55 million shares worth around $1.28 billion.