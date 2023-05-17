Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Will Continue To Grow In 2023.

In the latest trading session, 2.14 million Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.25. With the company’s most recent per share price at $21.79 changed hands at -$0.69 or -3.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.16B. VECO’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.78% off its 52-week high of $23.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.11, which suggests the last value was 26.07% up since then. When we look at Veeco Instruments Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 457.85K.

Analysts gave the Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended VECO as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Veeco Instruments Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.29.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) trade information

Instantly VECO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 22.64 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 subtracted -3.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.28%, with the 5-day performance at 4.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) is 14.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 22.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.84% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VECO’s forecast low is $20.00 with $32.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -46.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.21% for it to hit the projected low.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Veeco Instruments Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 12.03% over the past 6 months, a -21.66% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -32.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Veeco Instruments Inc. will fall -17.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -26.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $157.31 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Veeco Instruments Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $168.26 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $164 million and $171.91 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Veeco Instruments Inc. earnings to increase by 424.20%.

VECO Dividends

Veeco Instruments Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 11.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.41% of Veeco Instruments Inc. shares while 110.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 113.31%. There are 110.57% institutions holding the Veeco Instruments Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 15.94% of the shares, roughly 8.24 million VECO shares worth $174.08 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.37% or 5.88 million shares worth $124.21 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Invesco Global Opportunities Fund. With 3.9 million shares estimated at $82.93 million under it, the former controlled 7.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Global Opportunities Fund held about 5.82% of the shares, roughly 3.0 million shares worth around $59.58 million.