Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE: TGI) Stock Forecast for 2023 with -42.02% Downside

In the latest trading session, 1.37 million Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.62. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.97 changing hands around $1.46 or 13.89% at last look, the market valuation stands at $684.62M. TGI’s current price is a discount, trading about -85.13% off its 52-week high of $22.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.84, which suggests the last value was 34.5% up since then. When we look at Triumph Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 988.37K.

Analysts gave the Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended TGI as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Triumph Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.26.

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) trade information

Instantly TGI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 16.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 12.36 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 added 13.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.78%, with the 5-day performance at 16.33% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) is 8.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.07% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TGI’s forecast low is $10.00 with $17.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -42.02% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 16.46% for it to hit the projected low.

Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Triumph Group Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 1.27% over the past 6 months, a -29.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Triumph Group Inc. will fall -33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -8.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $345.97 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Triumph Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $308.46 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $386.65 million and $349.38 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -10.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -11.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Triumph Group Inc. earnings to increase by 92.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.30% per year.

TGI Dividends

Triumph Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 17.

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.72% of Triumph Group Inc. shares while 96.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.17%. There are 96.47% institutions holding the Triumph Group Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 17.22% of the shares, roughly 11.19 million TGI shares worth $134.38 million.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.62% or 8.85 million shares worth $106.28 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 5.55 million shares estimated at $66.67 million under it, the former controlled 8.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 6.22% of the shares, roughly 4.05 million shares worth around $48.56 million.