The Most Interesting Shares Today: Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OCTO)

In the latest trading session, 5.33 million Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.11 changing hands around $0.11 or 5.50% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.20M. OCTO’s current price is a discount, trading about -42909.48% off its 52-week high of $907.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.61, which suggests the last value was 23.7% up since then. When we look at Eightco Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 81970.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 441.82K.

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO) trade information

Instantly OCTO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.42 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 added 5.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -77.99%, with the 5-day performance at 1.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO) is -20.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 62910.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.06 days.

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.10% of Eightco Holdings Inc. shares while 3.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.02%. There are 3.97% institutions holding the Eightco Holdings Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 3.47% of the shares, roughly 71987.0 OCTO shares worth $0.15 million.

PanAgora Asset Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.89% or 18363.0 shares worth $39296.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. With 26901.0 shares estimated at $57568.0 under it, the former controlled 1.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF held about 0.45% of the shares, roughly 9370.0 shares worth around $20051.0.