The Most Interesting Shares Today: Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE: BLND)

In the last trading session, 0.99 million Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.01 changed hands at -$0.1 or -9.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $278.67M. BLND’s last price was a discount, traded about -281.19% off its 52-week high of $3.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.53, which suggests the last value was 47.52% up since then. When we look at Blend Labs Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.91 million.

Analysts gave the Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended BLND as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Blend Labs Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND) trade information

Instantly BLND was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 29.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.1200 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 subtracted -9.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -29.86%, with the 5-day performance at 29.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND) is 24.60% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.07 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.37, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.28% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BLND’s forecast low is $1.00 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -98.02% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.99% for it to hit the projected low.

Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Blend Labs Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -51.67% over the past 6 months, a 29.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Blend Labs Inc. will rise 31.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 42.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -29.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $40.55 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Blend Labs Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $43.82 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $65.54 million and $50.44 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -38.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -13.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for Blend Labs Inc. earnings to decrease by -334.90%.

BLND Dividends

Blend Labs Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 09.

Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.06% of Blend Labs Inc. shares while 60.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.79%. There are 60.21% institutions holding the Blend Labs Inc. stock share, with Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX, Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 6.35% of the shares, roughly 14.82 million BLND shares worth $21.34 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.12% or 14.27 million shares worth $20.55 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 6.43 million shares estimated at $9.26 million under it, the former controlled 2.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.77% of the shares, roughly 4.12 million shares worth around $6.5 million.