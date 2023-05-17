The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) : Investors Should Not Dump BA Stock In 2023

In the latest trading session, 1.97 million The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.42. With the company’s most recent per share price at $203.96 changing hands around $3.09 or 1.54% at last look, the market valuation stands at $121.53B. BA’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.52% off its 52-week high of $221.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $113.02, which suggests the last value was 44.59% up since then. When we look at The Boeing Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.52 million.

Analysts gave the The Boeing Company (BA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended BA as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. The Boeing Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.86.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) trade information

Instantly BA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 206.20 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 added 1.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.07%, with the 5-day performance at 1.55% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is -2.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $237.05, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.96% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BA’s forecast low is $180.00 with $291.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -42.68% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.75% for it to hit the projected low.

The Boeing Company (BA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Boeing Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 17.52% over the past 6 months, a 93.40% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Boeing Company will fall -132.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 98.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $17.43 billion. 14 analysts are of the opinion that The Boeing Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $20.19 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $16.68 billion and $17.76 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.00%. The 2023 estimates are for The Boeing Company earnings to decrease by -16.20%.

BA Dividends

The Boeing Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 25 and July 31.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.09% of The Boeing Company shares while 59.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.46%. There are 59.40% institutions holding the The Boeing Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 7.78% of the shares, roughly 46.81 million BA shares worth $9.94 billion.

Newport Trust Co holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.75% or 40.63 million shares worth $8.63 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 18.12 million shares estimated at $3.45 billion under it, the former controlled 3.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.16% of the shares, roughly 12.95 million shares worth around $2.47 billion.