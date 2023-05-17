Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd.

In the last trading session, 0.86 million Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.93 changed hands at $0.1 or 5.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $48.67M. EPOW’s last price was a discount, traded about -232.64% off its 52-week high of $6.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.37, which suggests the last value was 29.02% up since then. When we look at Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 71.07K.

Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW) trade information

Instantly EPOW was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9300 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 added 5.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -29.30%. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW) is -9.39% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.98 days.

Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (EPOW) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. earnings to decrease by -169.20%.

EPOW Dividends

Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 16 and May 17.

Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 53.56% of Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. shares while 0.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.35%. There are 0.16% institutions holding the Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. stock share, with Jane Street Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.05% of the shares, roughly 16233.0 EPOW shares worth $44316.0.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 5029.0 shares worth $14131.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 8860.0 shares estimated at $26314.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.