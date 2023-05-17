Stock Performance Of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) And Outlook

In the last trading session, 6.02 million Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.07. With the company’s per share price at $5.28 changed hands at -$0.05 or -0.94% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.21B. HL’s last price was a discount, traded about -32.58% off its 52-week high of $7.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.41, which suggests the last value was 35.42% up since then. When we look at Hecla Mining Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.40 million.

Instantly HL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.21 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 subtracted -0.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.99%, with the 5-day performance at -14.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is -18.89% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.57 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.03, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.89% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HL’s forecast low is $5.75 with $8.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -56.25% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Data shows that the Hecla Mining Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 6.93% over the past 6 months, a 20.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -7.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hecla Mining Company will fall -50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 300.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $196.01 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Hecla Mining Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $224.68 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $191.24 million and $146.34 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 53.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Hecla Mining Company earnings to decrease by -206.70%.

Hecla Mining Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 02 and August 07. The 0.55% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.03. It is important to note, however, that the 0.55% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.24% of Hecla Mining Company shares while 61.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.21%. There are 61.42% institutions holding the Hecla Mining Company stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 9.94% of the shares, roughly 60.91 million HL shares worth $385.57 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.19% or 56.33 million shares worth $313.19 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 35.6 million shares estimated at $225.38 million under it, the former controlled 5.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 3.25% of the shares, roughly 19.58 million shares worth around $123.91 million.